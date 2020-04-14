Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $17,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $42,693,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 4,358,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,627,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 927,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $3,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 43.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

