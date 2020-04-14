Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCMP opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.34. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

