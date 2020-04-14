Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ares Management worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Management by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ares Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,587,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,159 shares of company stock valued at $11,015,701 over the last three months. 151.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:ARES opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

