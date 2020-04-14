Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.46 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of AutoNation worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 666,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $22,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 115,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,424 shares of company stock worth $19,579,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

