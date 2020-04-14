Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.51 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,080 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $16,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 353.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.