Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.57 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of UMB Financial worth $16,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,115,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,895 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,979 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 260,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 384,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

