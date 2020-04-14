Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.75 Million Stock Position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Foundation Building Materials worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

FBM opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $463.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

