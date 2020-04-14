Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.07 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,118 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $17,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,481,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:RYN opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.02. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.