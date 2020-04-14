Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.73 Million Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,347 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $17,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,695,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4,691.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.