Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.87 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of John Bean Technologies worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

JBT opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $56.54 and a 12-month high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

