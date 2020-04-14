Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.92 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $17,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FCN stock opened at $137.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $141.67.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.