Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.38 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Clean Harbors worth $18,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $3,837,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLH opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.