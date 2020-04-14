Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 47,092 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of AIMC opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.15. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

