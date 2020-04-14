Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 81,381 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Intersect ENT worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XENT stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Intersect ENT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

XENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

