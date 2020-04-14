Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

