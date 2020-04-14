Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,547 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

