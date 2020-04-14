Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,246 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $18,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,653,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,506,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 78,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172,992 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

TCO opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.