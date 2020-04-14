Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 103,123 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 363,331 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 659,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after acquiring an additional 270,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter.

AJRD stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

