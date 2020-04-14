Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 105,749 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

IOVA stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

