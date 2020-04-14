Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 106,977 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imax were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Imax by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Imax by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Imax by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Imax by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Imax by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. Imax Corp has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Imax to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

