Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 109,894 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRTX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a current ratio of 343.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.67. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $145,755 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

