Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,238 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Morningstar worth $17,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,438,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,528,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,240,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $1,838,371.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,663,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,189,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,523 shares of company stock valued at $22,355,493 over the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

