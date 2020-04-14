Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,620 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Armstrong World Industries worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AWI opened at $78.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

