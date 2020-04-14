Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 214,726 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.54% of Delphi Technologies worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Delphi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 145,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $26.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.53 million, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.60.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLPH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

