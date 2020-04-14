Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,662 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth $45,140,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 197,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,294,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE CIM opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In related news, Director Paul Donlin bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $748,500.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

