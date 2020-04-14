Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 30,411 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $14,786,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,900 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 612,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after buying an additional 254,802 shares during the period.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKT. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SKT opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.