Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,750 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Diodes worth $17,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Diodes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $156,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,616. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

