Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 439,987 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439,987 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRC opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

