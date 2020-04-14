Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,522 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Carvana worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 11.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Carvana from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.

CVNA opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.24. Carvana Co has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.