Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 49,305 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,305 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Employers worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Employers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Employers by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

EIG opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

