Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,666 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Open Text worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Open Text by 4.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 72,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

