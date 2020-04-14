Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 876 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of PNM Resources worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.