Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,247 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.90% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNDA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $594.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

