Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Air Lease worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of AL opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.