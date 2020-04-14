Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 124,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of GAP worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,059,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of GAP by 2,810.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,191,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,380 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Cfra dropped their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GPS opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

