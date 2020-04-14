Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,391 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the third quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 4,513.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,349,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 792,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JRO stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

