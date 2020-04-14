NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.57.

NVDA opened at $269.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.18. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $38,594,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 72,865.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 14,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

