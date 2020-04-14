OceanaGold (ASX:OGC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.07

OceanaGold Corp (ASX:OGC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $1.76. OceanaGold shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 612,479 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00.

OceanaGold Company Profile (ASX:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

