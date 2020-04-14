One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a reduce rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded One Stop Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.42.

OSS stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 396,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

