OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $287.19

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.19 and traded as low as $225.80. OneSavings Bank shares last traded at $228.40, with a volume of 3,083,484 shares trading hands.

OSB has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of OneSavings Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price (down from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 399 ($5.25).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 370.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. OneSavings Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 73,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26), for a total value of £127,013.40 ($167,078.93). Also, insider Jason Elphick sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £14,582.88 ($19,182.95).

OneSavings Bank Company Profile (LON:OSB)

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.