ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.49

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and traded as low as $38.48. ONEX shares last traded at $40.71, with a volume of 19,755 shares traded.

ONEXF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised shares of ONEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get ONEX alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 389.88% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

About ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.