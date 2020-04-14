Oppenheimer Trims Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Target Price to $16.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $11,561,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

