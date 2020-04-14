Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

OPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OPB opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Opus Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Opus Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

