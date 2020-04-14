O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Nomura

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $406.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $347.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,969 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,080,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

