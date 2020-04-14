Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 460 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its target price reduced by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s current price.

PAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pagegroup to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pagegroup to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

PAGE stock opened at GBX 353.20 ($4.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. Pagegroup has a 12-month low of GBX 271.20 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 357.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 440.19.

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, research analysts predict that Pagegroup will post 3754.9504977 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 125,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.43), for a total value of £421,314.03 ($554,214.72). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 20,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.38), for a total value of £69,177.42 ($90,998.97).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

