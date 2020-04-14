Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

LON PAG opened at GBX 339.80 ($4.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 472.33. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 217 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31).

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total value of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

