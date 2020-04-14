Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Investec downgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

PAG opened at GBX 339.80 ($4.47) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 217 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 363.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 472.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The company has a market cap of $879.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.05.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total value of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

