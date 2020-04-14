Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.15

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.15 and traded as low as $5.75. Parity Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 228,196 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 million and a PE ratio of -30.75.

Parity Group Company Profile (LON:PTY)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

