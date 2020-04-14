Passage Bio’s Quiet Period To End on April 21st (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:IMRA) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 21st. Passage Bio had issued 4,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $75,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMRA. Cowen began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of IMRA stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

In related news, Director Barbara Dalton purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix purchased 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.