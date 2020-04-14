Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Chemring Group (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group (LON:CHG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Chemring Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

LON CHG opened at GBX 204.18 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 211.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.55. Chemring Group has a 1 year low of GBX 137 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.75 ($4.84).

In other Chemring Group news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 29,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.51), for a total value of £77,915.94 ($102,494.00).

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.